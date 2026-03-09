SZA nearly paralyzed by herniated discs

“I used to really make fun of girls that were into the woo-woo and the crystals, and here I am,” she told I-D. “God is very funny.”

Her refuge was the Isha Foundation, where she immersed herself in yoga and meditation, including the intensive Shambhavi Mahamudr practice, which pairs controlled breathing with meditation. “It was somehow the best birthday, because it was like, ‘Let’s get real and do something that can stop the running and the constant disappointment,’ ” SZA explained.

For a month, she embraced silence, stepping away from the whirlwind of her career. Between promoting One of Them Days, her 2025 comedy with Keke Palmer, and prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show with Kendrick Lamar, she returned to the ashram to reset, taking time to recalibrate both body and mind.