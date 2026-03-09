Shield Filipinos from oil price shocks — Speaker Dy

The House of Representatives was urged by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III on Monday to pursue legislation and policy measures to shield Filipinos from the effects of oil price shocks brought about by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Lawmakers and House committees, the Speaker said, will push priority bills aimed at cushioning the impact of rising oil prices on key sectors of the economy, particularly workers, commuters, farmers, and small businesses.

“Kasama po ng aking kapwa-mambabatas at ng iba’t ibang Komite, kami po ay walang humpay na magsusulong ng mga priority bills at mga hakbang na makakatulong upang mapagaan ang epekto ng mga pandaigdigang krisis sa ating mga kababayan,” Dy said.

“We recognize that this is a challenge we must face head on, which is why the House of Representatives will work with the Executive to focus on measures that will help cushion the effects of rising oil prices on the various sectors of our economy—especially our workers, commuters, farmers, and small businesses.”

The Speaker from Isabela said the escalating tensions in the Middle East show how developments abroad can directly affect the Philippines, particularly through rising oil prices felt by Filipino families.

The solon said it is only natural for people to feel fear and concern when oil prices rise, as this drives up transportation fares, food, and other basic necessities.

“Dama po nating lahat ito—ng mga manggagawa, ng mga magulang na nagtatrabaho para sa kanilang pamilya, at ng bawat Pilipinong nagsisikap mabuhay nang may dangal,” he said.

The public was given assurance by Dy that Congress remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos.

“Inspite of this, I want to inform you that you are not alone in facing this challenge. The House of Representatives will continue to implement its mandate to protect the interest of the Filipino people,” Dy said.

He added that the House will focus on policies that strengthen the economy and protect the livelihoods of ordinary Filipinos.

“Masugid po nating pagtutuunan ng pansin ang mga batas at patakaran na magpapalakas sa ating ekonomiya, magpoprotekta sa kabuhayan ng ating mga mamamayan, at magtitiyak ng kaginhawaan at kaligtasan ng taumbayan,” Dy said.

The House chief also called for unity as the country confronts global uncertainty.

“Sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa, maraming beses na po tayong nakaranas ng mga pagsubok—mga bagyo, krisis, at mga pangyayaring tila wala sa ating kontrol,” Dy said.

“We have confronted challenging moments before, and each time the strength and unity of the Filipino people have carried us through.”

“Napatunayan na po natin na kapag tayo ay nagbubuklud-buklod at nagmamalasakit sa isa’t isa, walang hamon na hindi natin kayang lampasan.”

The public was assured that government institutions will continue working to protect Filipinos and guide the country through global challenges.

“Mga kababayan, buong puso ko pong ipinararating sa inyo na patuloy pong kikilos ang inyong pamahalaan, patuloy pong magtatrabaho ang inyong Kongreso, at patuloy po nating pangangalagaan ang bawat Pilipino,” he said.

“Dumaan man ang mga unos, ang tunay na lakas ng Pilipinas ay nasa tapang, pagkakaunawaan, at pagkakaisa ng sambayanan.”

“Kagaya po ng maraming balakid na ating nalampasan, makakaasa po kayong magkakasama nating haharapin ang hamong ito—at magkakasama rin tayong babangon: nang mas malakas, mas payapa, at mas panatag ang loob para sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan.”