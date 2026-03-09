PHLPost implements compressed workweek

Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) personnel sort mail at the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila, on 09 March 2026. The PHLPost is currently implementing a compressed workweek among personnel whose duties cannot be rendered remotely and those in the mail operations to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) personnel sort mail at the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila, on 09 March 2026. The PHLPost is currently implementing a compressed workweek among personnel whose duties cannot be rendered remotely and those in the mail operations to ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Toto Lozano











Copied