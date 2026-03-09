Philippines lost 1.42M hectares of tree cover in 22 years — study

The European Union Copernicus Programme in the Philippines (CoPHIL) reported that about 1.42 million hectares of tree cover were lost in the country over a 22-year period, leaving only 24 percent of the nation’s land area under forest cover.

“Today, only around 24% of the country’s land area remains under forest cover, stressing the urgency of sustained monitoring and conservation efforts,” CoPHIL said in its latest monthly newsletter.