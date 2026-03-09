Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

