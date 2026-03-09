SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
'OUT OF STOCK'

Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon
Pump stations are marked “out of stock” at a gas station in Paco, Manila, on Monday, 9 March 2026, after a surge of motorists hoarding petroleum products amid fears of price hikes due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. John Carlo Magallon

