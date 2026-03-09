OSAP targets 2028 'exit agreement' with MILF through camp development

The Office of the Special Assistant to the President (OSAP) is leading a multiagency push to accelerate socio-economic development in the Bangsamoro region as the Marcos administration aims to complete the peace process by 2028.

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo convened a coordination meeting 5 March to review the status of the Camps Transformation Plan. The initiative is a central pillar of the government's normalization program, designed to convert former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps into productive, peaceful communities.

The meeting brought together leaders from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU).

The goal was to align data and identify remaining tasks under the program’s socio-economic component.

According to the President's office, officials are working to establish a definitive baseline of all interventions delivered and those still pending. This data will guide the government's strategy and targets for the 2026–2028 period.

The transformation plan focuses on infrastructure and development within six previously recognized MILF camps, moving beyond individual aid to broader community-wide support.

Current government data show approximately 26,145 decommissioned combatants are covered under the program, receiving assistance ranging from education to livelihood opportunities.

High-ranking officials in attendance included DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., and OPAPRU Senior Undersecretary Isidro L. Purisima. Also present were representatives from the Joint Normalization Committee and the Task Force for Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities.

Lagdameo’s office emphasized that improved coordination is essential to meeting the administration's goal of substantial implementation of peace agreement commitments. The government is working toward the eventual signing of an Exit Agreement with the MILF by 2028, which would signify the completion of the peace process and the long-term stabilization of former conflict-affected areas.