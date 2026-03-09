NUP urges House panel to present new evidence in VP Sara impeachment

“Our position remains consistent. We reiterate that we cannot vote in favor of a rehashed case resting on previously presented information that, in our opinion, remain weak and inconclusive. We will closely observe the hearings and carefully evaluate the evidence that will be presented. We hope the Committee will reveal stronger proof and, if warranted, the proverbial “smoking gun” that would justify elevating the matter to the Senate,” said the NUP statement.

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Justice declared the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte to be "sufficient in substance" on 4 March 2026.

The ruling indicates that the allegations in both complaints contain a "recital of facts" that, if proven true, constitute impeachable offenses, allowing the proceedings to move forward.

The third impeachment complaint was filed by a group of clergy members and lawyers led by Catholic priest Fr. Joel Saballa, while the fourth complaint was filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera.

Both complaints were deemed sufficient in substance with a 54–1–0 vote (54 in favor, 1 against, 0 abstentions).

Quezon City Rep. Bong Suntay was the only lawmaker who voted against declaring the complaints sufficient in substance.