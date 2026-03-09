N. Cotabato clash claims former ISIS-linked leader

Maj. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the clash broke out at approximately 1:45 a.m. in Barangay Tinimbacan. The firefight lasted roughly three minutes before the remaining militants fled.

Soldiers recovered Kulaw’s body at the scene along with an M653 rifle, ammunition and personal effects. No government casualties were reported.

Authorities described Kulaw as a high-value target and an expert in fabricating improvised explosive devices using ammonium nitrate or potassium chlorate.

“Kulaw had been described by authorities as a notorious and elusive local terrorist leader linked to several violent incidents that posed serious threats to communities,” Cagara said.

Military records show Kulaw was wanted for more than 20 criminal offenses, including violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, multiple murder, attempted murder, arson and extortion.

Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, called the operation a “significant blow” to the DI-Hassan Group’s operational capacity.