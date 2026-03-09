Jeepney drivers fuel up ahead of expected price hike
A jeepney driver counts his money while a gas attendant refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Navotas City on Monday, 9 March 2026, amid looming price hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
A jeepney driver counts his money while a gas attendant refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Navotas City on Monday, 9 March 2026, amid looming price hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.John Carlo Magallon
A jeepney driver counts his money while a gas attendant refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Navotas City on Monday, 9 March 2026, amid looming price hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.John Carlo Magallon
A jeepney driver counts his money while a gas attendant refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Navotas City on Monday, 9 March 2026, amid looming price hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.John Carlo Magallon
A jeepney driver counts his money while a gas attendant refuels his vehicle at a gas station in Navotas City on Monday, 9 March 2026, amid looming price hikes due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.John Carlo Magallon