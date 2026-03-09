ICC prosecutors seek clarity on Filipino lawyers’ role in Duterte defense team

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecution has formally asked judges to clarify the involvement of six Filipino lawyers linked to the defense of former president Rodrigo Duterte.
ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said the request aims to determine whether the lawyers, including former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, former presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, former labor secretary Silvestre Bello III, and attorneys Alfredo Lim, Cesar Dulay, and Martin Delgra III, are formally part of Duterte’s defense team.
The clarification is needed after lead defense counsel Nicholas Kaufman told the court during the confirmation of charges hearing that he was “ably assisted and supported” by several Filipino lawyers.
The six lawyers were seated in the public gallery during the proceedings.
“The Prosecution requires clarification on whether these individuals are in fact members of Mr. Duterte’s defense team in order to conduct thorough risk assessments,” Niang said in the submission.
The ICC prosecution explained that the distinction matters because formal recognition as part of the defense team could grant the lawyers access to confidential defense materials, which carries implications for both security and procedural protocols.
By seeking this clarification, the ICC aims to ensure that confidentiality safeguards are properly applied while also clearly defining who is officially part of Duterte’s legal defense.