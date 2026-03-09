Gauff retires with 'scary' injury to send Eala through at Indian Wells

"I felt it, like, the second game of the first set," Gauff said. "I guess a simple way to put it, it felt like a firework was going off inside of my arm, and then my whole arm felt like it was on fire.

"And then as the match played, it got progressively worse, even on shots that I wasn't even using my left arm for," added Gauff, whose two-handed backhand is usually a formidable weapon.

"It was a scary feeling," she said, adding that she would have an MRI scan to get an accurate diagnosis of what she's been told is likely a nerve-related issue.

"Good news is they don't think it's going to be like a long-term type of situation, so I should be fine for Miami," she said, looking ahead to the second leg of the ATP and WTA's "Sunshine Double" that follows on the heels of Indian Wells.

It's just the second time Gauff has retired during a match, the first coming back in 2022 against Marie Bouzkova in Cincinnati.

"I'd rather finish the match and lose 6-0, but at that point I just felt that because the pain was getting worse and I didn't know what was going on, I just felt it was better to stop," she said.

Gauff was trailing 5-2 in the first set when she took a medical timeout for treatment on her arm.