G22 prepares for a milestone night with first major solo concert

The production will be directed by John Prats, whose growing reputation in staging large-scale concerts and television specials has made him a sought-after creative force in the industry. The event is being mounted by Cornerstone Entertainment in partnership with LSquared Productions.

A concert built around the “alpha” identity

Since their debut, G22 has embraced the label “Female Alphas,” a title that reflects the group’s unapologetically strong image and commanding stage presence. The upcoming concert is expected to embody that spirit through a performance concept centered on strength, precision, and empowerment.

Fans can expect a night that highlights the group’s evolving artistry—from their signature high-energy choreography to their polished vocal performances. The show is designed to capture the essence of G22’s identity while elevating their music through a full-scale live production.

Songs that defined the era

The concert will also serve as a live showcase for tracks from the group’s debut album, The Dissection of Eve. Among the songs fans are hoping to hear performed on stage are crowd favorites such as LAKUMPAKE, Pa-Pa-Pa-Palaban, Filipina Queen, and Musika—tracks that have helped establish the group’s reputation for bold messaging and high-impact performances.

The trio recently fueled anticipation for the concert following a successful album showcase, where fans witnessed the group perform songs from the record live. Their concert announcement also came with a playful twist: a humorous “paparazzi-style” skit released online that cheekily confirmed long-running fan speculation about a headline show.

Ticket details

Tickets for “THE EVE OF AN ALPHA: The First Concert” will be available through TicketNet online and at official outlets. The ticket tiers announced so far are:

• SVIP – P6,522

• VIP – P5,522

• Orchestra – P4,422

• Lodge – P3,522

• Balcony – P1,622

While the official selling date has yet to be revealed, fans are already speculating about potential concert perks such as soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise, and photo opportunities—benefits often included in major P-pop events.