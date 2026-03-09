Electric cable thieves resurface in Cagayan de Oro

Chavez warned that illegally cut wires may cause accidents or trigger fires.

Councilor Roger Abaday, chairman of the City Council committee on public order, last December presented to the City Council CCTV footage that captured three suspects attempting to steal electric and cable wires in the Kauswagan area near his house.

In the footage, the suspects tried to cut a live electrical power line, but it suddenly exploded, forcing them to flee.

The Bureau of Fire Protection believes the same group may be behind similar incidents in the city, citing a consistent pattern in their operations.

Witnesses also reported the same vehicle being used — a distinctive orange Nissan Navara pickup.

Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity, especially around power lines and communication cables.