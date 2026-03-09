Electric cable thieves resurface in Cagayan de Oro

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Cagayan de Oro Power and Electric Corp. (CEPALCO) reported a resurgence of electric cable thieves that has caused unscheduled power interruptions in some parts of the city.
Marlyn Chavez, CEPALCO corporate communications head, said Monday that despite a police crackdown, electric cable thieves continue their illegal activities, particularly in remote areas of the city.
She said several unscheduled power interruptions were traced to the cutting of electric wires, particularly during nighttime.
Chavez appealed to residents to immediately report sightings of men loitering near electric lines or those caught in the act of cutting electric cables.
Electric cable thieves, according to police reports, usually operate in groups using ladders and vehicles.
Chavez warned that illegally cut wires may cause accidents or trigger fires.
Councilor Roger Abaday, chairman of the City Council committee on public order, last December presented to the City Council CCTV footage that captured three suspects attempting to steal electric and cable wires in the Kauswagan area near his house.
In the footage, the suspects tried to cut a live electrical power line, but it suddenly exploded, forcing them to flee.
The Bureau of Fire Protection believes the same group may be behind similar incidents in the city, citing a consistent pattern in their operations.
Witnesses also reported the same vehicle being used — a distinctive orange Nissan Navara pickup.
Authorities are urging the public to stay vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity, especially around power lines and communication cables.