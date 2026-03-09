Catapang files libel case at DoJ

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. files a libel case against Atty. Levito Baligod and 18 individuals claiming to be former Marines at the Office of the Prosecutor General, Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila on 09 March 2026. Director General Catapang also filed a disbarment case against Atty. Baligod at the Supreme Court.

