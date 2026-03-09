Casimero battles Nery in Kyrgyzstan

In a clash of power punchers, former multi-divisional world champions Johnriel Casimero of the Philippines and Luis “Pantera” Nery of Mexico square off in a high-stakes bout on 18 April in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Both fighters are under the promotional banner of Kameda Promotions and the winner of this match should find himself in a much bigger assignment next.

The 37-year-old Casimero, who has held world titles in three weight classes, sports a 35-5-1 win-loss-draw record with 24 knockouts.

Nery, younger by six years, packs a 37-2-0 mark with 28 knockouts and is bringing to the ring a wealth of experience as well being a two-division titleholder.