Casimero battles Nery in Kyrgyzstan

In a clash of power punchers, former multi-divisional world champions Johnriel Casimero of the Philippines and Luis “Pantera” Nery of Mexico square off in a high-stakes bout on 18 April in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Both fighters are under the promotional banner of Kameda Promotions and the winner of this match should find himself in a much bigger assignment next.
The 37-year-old Casimero, who has held world titles in three weight classes, sports a 35-5-1 win-loss-draw record with 24 knockouts.
Nery, younger by six years, packs a 37-2-0 mark with 28 knockouts and is bringing to the ring a wealth of experience as well being a two-division titleholder.
His last marquee fight was against Japanese pound-for-pound Naoya “Monster” Inoue, who he knocked down before getting brutally knocked out in 2024 in Tokyo.
Since going separate ways with Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, Casimero has been on a rollercoaster ride.
After bolting Gibbons’ camp, Casimero has fought six times, winning four, losing once and drawing once.
Unlike Nery, who is ranked by three out of four major sanctioning bodies in the featherweight class, Casimero is unrated.
A win by Casimero should put his name back in the world ratings given Nery’s glowing reputation.