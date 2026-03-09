Ben Chan brings China’s Luckin Coffee to Phl

Industry sources said the move is part of a broader strategy to expand his group’s presence in food and beverage businesses inside shopping malls.

Fresh competition

The planned entry could inject fresh competition into the country’s already crowded coffee scene. Premium leader Starbucks continues to dominate the high-end segment, while several foreign and regional chains are racing to expand.

Among the newer rivals is ZUS Coffee, a rapidly growing brand linked to restaurateur Frank Lao (whose restaurants include Gloria Maris).

Another strong challenger is expected soon as Tony Tan Caktiong prepares to introduce South Korea’s Compose Coffee to the Philippine market through Jollibee Foods Corporation.

Starbucks surpassed, in China

Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee quickly surged to the top of China’s café sector. The company has already surpassed Starbucks to become the country’s largest coffee chain, helped by aggressive pricing and a technology-driven ordering system centered on its mobile app.

The brand initially built its network through small, cashier-less coffee kiosks designed for quick pickup orders. Popular drinks include coconut latte, velvet latte and apple fizzy Americano. Luckin has since begun opening larger flagship stores in China to expand its brand presence.