Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino reunite for emotional premiere of 'A Special Memory'

The spotlight shines on romance and nostalgia tonight as the cast and creators of A Special Memory gather for its premiere screening in Mandaluyong City.
Leading the celebration are the film’s stars Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino, whose onscreen reunion has been eagerly awaited by fans. The pair last shared the big screen in the 2018 romantic drama Meet Me in St. Gallen, a project that left a lasting mark on Filipino moviegoers.
Also present at the premiere are director Jerry Lopez Sineneng and acclaimed screenwriter Ricky Lee, whose collaboration brings the emotional story to life for local audiences.
The red carpet event has drawn several personalities from the entertainment industry, including Kris Bernal, Mike Tan, Jackie Lou Blanco, and Lito Pimentel, who were among the celebrity guests spotted arriving at the special screening.
A Special Memory is a Philippine adaptation of the acclaimed Korean film A Moment to Remember, which was originally inspired by the Japanese television drama Pure Soul. The story follows Dindo and Sandra, a couple whose love is tested when memories begin to slip away, forcing them to confront the fragility—and enduring strength—of their relationship.
After tonight’s premiere, the film is set to open in cinemas nationwide on 11 March, giving audiences across the Philippines the chance to experience a story about love, memory, and the moments that stay with us long after they fade.