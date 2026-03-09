Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino reunite for emotional premiere of 'A Special Memory'

The spotlight shines on romance and nostalgia tonight as the cast and creators of A Special Memory gather for its premiere screening in Mandaluyong City.

Leading the celebration are the film’s stars Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino, whose onscreen reunion has been eagerly awaited by fans. The pair last shared the big screen in the 2018 romantic drama Meet Me in St. Gallen, a project that left a lasting mark on Filipino moviegoers.