Air Force activates seven new reserve wings in national defense overhaul

The Philippine Air Force has completed a major reorganization of its reserve units to mirror the structure of the regular force, a transition officials described as a historic move toward a "Total Defense Force."

The restructuring was formalized during a ceremony 6 March at the Villamor Air Base. The initiative aims to integrate reservists more closely with the active-duty military, allowing citizen airmen to maintain technical and operational competencies that match their regular force counterparts on a one-to-one basis.

Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, presided over the ceremony, which saw the simultaneous deactivation of seven old reserve wings and the activation of seven new units.

These newly organized wings are strategically positioned to provide coverage across Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Central Philippines, EastMinCom, WestMinCom, WesCom, and a specialized Air Base Wing Reserve.

Among the newly designated leaders is Col. Micheal Romero, who now commands the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve–Northern Luzon.

Romero credited the Air Force leadership for spearheading the reform, noting that replicating the regular force structure allows reservists to contribute more meaningfully to national defense.

Col. Floreto Solano, commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve–Southern Luzon, said the reorganization has energized the reserve force by providing a clearer operational role within the broader military framework. Other newly designated commanders include Brig. Gen. Jude Ejercito, who leads the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve–Central.

The overhaul follows the Total Defense Force development concept, which seeks to blend the specialized skills of civilians with the operational capabilities of the military. Under this model, the Air Force aims to ensure that reserve units are not merely auxiliary but are capable of supporting the regular force in safeguarding the nation's security.

The official orders for the transition were read by Air Force Adjutant Col. Susan T. Rodolfo, while Maj. Gen. Ronie D. Petinglay, commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, introduced the presiding officer and highlighted the importance of the shift in achieving long-term operational readiness.