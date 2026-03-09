2 suspected drug personalities nabbed in MIMAROPA buy-busts

Authorities arrested two suspected drug personalities in separate buy-bust operations conducted in Occidental Mindoro and Palawan as part of ongoing anti-illegal drug enforcement efforts in the MIMAROPA region.

In San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, a suspected high-value individual identified only as alias “Dan,” 41, was arrested during a buy-bust operation carried out in Barangay Labangan Poblacion late in the evening.

Police said the operation was conducted shortly before midnight when operatives from the Municipal Drug Enforcement Team of the San Jose Municipal Police Station, along with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Occidental Mindoro Police Provincial Office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted a coordinated anti-drug operation.

Authorities said the suspect, a resident of Barangay Pag-asa in the same town, allegedly sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a police officer posing as a buyer in exchange for P1,000 in marked money.

During the operation, officers recovered the buy-bust money and two additional plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with a combined estimated weight of about 0.35 grams and an estimated street value of around P2,100.

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, another high-value individual was arrested in a separate anti-drug operation conducted in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan.

Police said the suspect, a 44-year-old resident of the barangay, was apprehended after he allegedly sold a sachet of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, to a poseur-buyer during a buy-bust operation conducted in the afternoon.

Operatives from the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Palawan Police Provincial Office, and the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company conducted the operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said the suspect sold one heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu in exchange for P12,000 in buy-bust money.

A subsequent search allegedly led to the recovery of another sachet containing suspected shabu, along with several items believed to be drug paraphernalia, including a cigarette pack, scissors, small foils, toothpicks, torn paper, and marked and boodle money.

Police said the total estimated gross weight of the confiscated suspected illegal drugs reached approximately 3.97 grams, with an estimated street value of about P26,996.

The suspect and the seized items were brought to the Bataraza Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Authorities said charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the arrested suspect.