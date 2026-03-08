When surrender truly counts

Because the local office did not have the complete records, he was allowed to leave while the matter was verified with the NBI Manila office. Verification later confirmed that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest for bigamy that had been issued more than 13 years earlier.

About a week later, he returned to the NBI office for a scheduled interview. When informed about the outstanding warrant, he stated that he would surrender and even asked for assistance in posting bail. The warrant was then served and he was taken into custody without resistance.

Although the NBI later issued a certification stating that he voluntarily surrendered, the return of the warrant and the order of release described him as having been “arrested.” This seemingly minor difference in wording became decisive in the lower courts.

The trial court convicted him of bigamy and appreciated his plea of guilt as a mitigating circumstance. However, it refused to recognize voluntary surrender, relying heavily on the documents describing him as having been “arrested.” It also noted that the case had remained pending for over a decade because authorities had been unable to locate him. The Court of Appeals affirmed this view.

The Supreme Court saw the matter differently.

Citing Article 13(7) of the Revised Penal Code, the Court reiterated that voluntary surrender requires three elements: the offender has not yet been arrested; he surrenders to a person in authority or the latter’s agent; and the surrender is voluntary, showing spontaneity.

Applying these standards, the Court found that the surrender satisfied all the requisites. The declaration of intent to surrender was made before the warrant was actually served. At that moment, the accused had not yet been arrested. Moreover, the surrender was made to an NBI officer, clearly a person in authority.

Most importantly, the Court emphasized that voluntariness must be determined from the accused’s intent — not from the labels appearing in police documents.