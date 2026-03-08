When surrender truly counts

In the recently decided case of Loza v. People of the Philippines (G.R. 258592, 12 August 2025), the Supreme Court En Banc clarified an important point in criminal law: when voluntary surrender may be appreciated as a mitigating circumstance.
The decision harmonizes earlier rulings and reminds courts that voluntary surrender should not be assessed through rigid or mechanical indicators. Rather, it must be evaluated in light of the accused’s true intent and the totality of the surrounding circumstances.
The facts are rather straightforward but revealing.
On 30 August 2016, the accused went to an NBI district office to apply for an NBI clearance. During routine processing, his name produced a “hit,” indicating that a criminal case might be pending against him. He was informed of the development and acknowledged that a case had indeed been filed before a regional trial court.
Because the local office did not have the complete records, he was allowed to leave while the matter was verified with the NBI Manila office. Verification later confirmed that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest for bigamy that had been issued more than 13 years earlier.
About a week later, he returned to the NBI office for a scheduled interview. When informed about the outstanding warrant, he stated that he would surrender and even asked for assistance in posting bail. The warrant was then served and he was taken into custody without resistance.
Although the NBI later issued a certification stating that he voluntarily surrendered, the return of the warrant and the order of release described him as having been “arrested.” This seemingly minor difference in wording became decisive in the lower courts.
The trial court convicted him of bigamy and appreciated his plea of guilt as a mitigating circumstance. However, it refused to recognize voluntary surrender, relying heavily on the documents describing him as having been “arrested.” It also noted that the case had remained pending for over a decade because authorities had been unable to locate him. The Court of Appeals affirmed this view.
The Supreme Court saw the matter differently.
Citing Article 13(7) of the Revised Penal Code, the Court reiterated that voluntary surrender requires three elements: the offender has not yet been arrested; he surrenders to a person in authority or the latter’s agent; and the surrender is voluntary, showing spontaneity.
Applying these standards, the Court found that the surrender satisfied all the requisites. The declaration of intent to surrender was made before the warrant was actually served. At that moment, the accused had not yet been arrested. Moreover, the surrender was made to an NBI officer, clearly a person in authority.
Most importantly, the Court emphasized that voluntariness must be determined from the accused’s intent — not from the labels appearing in police documents.
The Court also pointed out that if the accused truly intended to evade arrest, he would not have returned to the NBI office after learning that his name had a “hit.” His use of his real name, his cooperation with investigators and the absence of any attempt to flee all pointed toward a willingness to submit himself to the authorities.
To resolve inconsistencies in earlier rulings, the Court laid down several guiding principles. Among them: voluntary surrender must demonstrate either an admission of guilt or a desire to spare authorities the trouble and expense of arrest; the mere issuance of a warrant does not negate voluntariness; and the passage of time between the issuance of the warrant and the act of surrender does not automatically defeat spontaneity.
Ultimately, the Court reduced the sentence, lowering the maximum penalty from six years to four years of imprisonment.
In a memorable passage, the Court reminded trial judges that justice should not be administered by “cold-hearted automatons or soulless supercomputers.” The law, the Court said, may indeed be harsh — but it need not be harsher.
That reminder is as timeless as it is necessary. In the administration of criminal justice, human judgment — tempered by fairness and reason — remains indispensable.
For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.