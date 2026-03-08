When carbon becomes a security asset

Wars don’t just affect oil prices. They change how governments regulate carbon, how companies behave, and even what investors consider “credible climate action.” This new Middle East conflict is especially influential because it hits the energy system, and carbon markets are ultimately an energy policy instrument.

The first impact is energy shock — and this makes carbon markets move immediately. Almost every serious Middle East escalation (Israel-Iran tensions, Red Sea shipping disruptions, Strait of Hormuz risk) affects one thing first: oil and LNG security. When energy security is threatened, governments temporarily stop prioritizing emissions reduction and reprioritize keeping lights on and prices down. When oil prices rise, governments move to protect consumers. When gas supply becomes uncertain, coal plants are reactivated. When inflation looms, politicians delay climate rules. Ultimately this leads to carbon prices weakening, emissions rising and the softening of compliance markets. We already saw this happen during the Ukraine war — EU restarted coal and delayed phaseouts.

So why would carbon prices fall? Ultimately carbon pricing only works when governments are politically comfortable imposing a cost on energy. War does the exact opposite — energy becomes a national security issue and not just an environmental issue. So, we might see some compliance carbon prices (EU Emissions Trading System, Korea ETS, China ETS) stall or drop short-term after war escalation.