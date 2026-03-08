What 4 weeks? Iran sees 6-month war

A widening war between Iran and the United States–Israel alliance intensified over the weekend with air strikes on oil facilities in Tehran, missile exchanges across the region and attacks reaching as far as the Indian Ocean.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the country could sustain “an intense war” for six months and warned that more advanced long-range missiles could be deployed in the coming days.

US President Donald Trump earlier predicted the fighting will be over in about four weeks.

Overnight strikes by the United States and Israel hit five oil depots and a petroleum transport center in and near the Iranian capital, killing four people, according to Iranian authorities.

“Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport center in Tehran and Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft,” Keramat Veyskarami, chief executive of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, told state television.

He said the facilities were damaged, but the fires were brought under control.