Tummy treasure
Some Chinese businesses are capitalizing on the horse, as the animal represents 2026 in their Lunar Calendar.
At China’s Shijingli Scenic Area in Xian, Shaanxi province, a carousel featuring real horses became an attraction through its slogan, “Rotating Real Horses, Instantly Turn for Good Luck.”
The carousel has six horses secured to a rotating iron frame, each spaced one meter apart, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A parasol partially shades the entire structure that rotates slowly.
The ride, though popular and fully booked, became controversial after a video of it posted on social media drew ire from animal rights activists. Netizens accused the park’s operator of animal cruelty, with one commenter expressing concern that the horse might get dizzy from going in circles all the time, according to SCMP.
The park eventually suspended the ride in response to the online outcry.
Meanwhile, a villager surnamed Liu from Longhui county, Hunan province, China, got lucky when he slaughtered a duck last month.
Liu reportedly found gold particles in the duck’s stomach. The gold, confirmed through a burning test, weighed around 10 grams and was worth nearly 12,000 yuan, according to the mainland media outlet Xinwenfang.
Liu said the ducks, raised free-range near a river once known for gold mining, likely swallowed mud containing gold particles, SCMP reports.
The incident has gone viral on mainland social media, with the topic racking up over 10 million views, according to SCMP.
SCMP quoted one online user as commenting: “I need to know the exact location of this river within a day. I want to raise 1,000 ducks there.”