Tummy treasure

Some Chinese businesses are capitalizing on the horse, as the animal represents 2026 in their Lunar Calendar.

At China’s Shijingli Scenic Area in Xian, Shaanxi province, a carousel featuring real horses became an attraction through its slogan, “Rotating Real Horses, Instantly Turn for Good Luck.”

The carousel has six horses secured to a rotating iron frame, each spaced one meter apart, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. A parasol partially shades the entire structure that rotates slowly.

The ride, though popular and fully booked, became controversial after a video of it posted on social media drew ire from animal rights activists. Netizens accused the park’s operator of animal cruelty, with one commenter expressing concern that the horse might get dizzy from going in circles all the time, according to SCMP.