Toyota names top dealers, staff for 2025

TOYOTA Motor Philippines recognized dealers and employees for their 2025 sales, service, and customer satisfaction results during its 2026 dealer conference and TOPS Awards.
Published on

Toyota Motor Philippines recently recognized its top-performing dealers and individual awardees for their 2025 results during the Toyota Dealer Conference and Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards. The annual event gathered dealer heads from across the country and covered performance in sales, service, customer satisfaction, and overall operations.

Under the President’s Award of Excellence, Toyota Marilao, Bulacan Inc. won the large business division, Toyota Nueva Ecija Inc. topped the medium business division, and Toyota Subic Inc. led the small business division. The first and second runners-up were Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga Inc. and Toyota Otis Inc. in the large division, Toyota Isabela Inc. and Toyota Dagupan City Inc. in the medium division, and Toyota Plaridel, Bulacan and Toyota Tarlac City in the small division.

Toyota Batangas City Inc. received the President’s Customer Satisfaction Cup of Excellence Award, while Toyota Tarlac City won the President’s Value Chain Award.

TMP also gave individual recognitions under the TOPS program for sales and after-sales performance. Joan R. Barcia of Toyota North EDSA was named TOPS Finest Marketing Professional of the Year, Arnold R. Agbay of Toyota Shaw Inc. was recognized as TOPS Finest General Job Service Advisor of the Year, and Gemibert E. Dimaunahan of Toyota Batangas City Inc. was named TOPS Finest Body and Paint Service Advisor of the Year.

The awards formed part of TMP’s review of its 2025 dealer network performance.

IN PHOTO (L-R): TMP Executive Vice President for Marketing Mr. Jose Maria Atienza, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, TMP President Mr. Masando Hashimoto, TMP Chairman Mr. Alfred Ty, TMR Chairman Atty. Reginaldo Oben, TMR General Manager Ms. Gina Loo & TMR President Mr. Don Juan Miguel Oben.
IN PHOTO (L-R): TMP Executive Vice President for Marketing Mr. Jose Maria Atienza, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, TMP President Mr. Masando Hashimoto, TMP Chairman Mr. Alfred Ty, TNI General Manager Mr. Christian Lawrence Dizon, TNI President Ms. Katherine Ivy Tan & TNI Chairman Mr. Jose B. Tan Jr.
IN PHOTO (L-R) TMP Executive Vice President for Marketing Mr. Jose Maria Atienza, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, TMP President Mr. Masando Hashimoto, TMP Chairman Mr. Alfred Ty, TSB General Manager Mr. Ivan Castro, TSB President Ms. Mary Evangeline Tan, TSB Dealer Franchise Owner Mr. Jose B. Tan Jr. & GT Capital Holdings President Mr. Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista
IN PHOTO (L-R): TMP Executive Vice President for Marketing Mr. Jose Maria Atienza, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, TMP President Mr. Masando Hashimoto, TMP Chairman Mr. Alfred Ty, TBC Customer Relations Manager Ms. Abigail Milagrosa Llanto, TBC President Mr. Francis Laurel & TBC General Manager Ms. Brenda Mary Raule
IN PHOTO (L-R): TMP Executive Vice President for Marketing Mr. Jose Maria Atienza, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, TMP President Mr. Masando Hashimoto, TMP Chairman Mr. Alfred Ty, TTA President Mr. Jose B. Tan Jr., TTA Executive Vice President Ms. Mary Evangeline Tan, TTA General Manager Mr. Emilton Sampang & TTA Value Chain Head Mr. Mark Vistan
