Toyota names top dealers, staff for 2025

Toyota Motor Philippines recently recognized its top-performing dealers and individual awardees for their 2025 results during the Toyota Dealer Conference and Toyota Outstanding Performers in Sales and Service (TOPS) Awards. The annual event gathered dealer heads from across the country and covered performance in sales, service, customer satisfaction, and overall operations.

Under the President’s Award of Excellence, Toyota Marilao, Bulacan Inc. won the large business division, Toyota Nueva Ecija Inc. topped the medium business division, and Toyota Subic Inc. led the small business division. The first and second runners-up were Toyota San Fernando, Pampanga Inc. and Toyota Otis Inc. in the large division, Toyota Isabela Inc. and Toyota Dagupan City Inc. in the medium division, and Toyota Plaridel, Bulacan and Toyota Tarlac City in the small division.