Suntay’s remarks ‘constitutionally protected,’ says lawyer

The legal counsel for Quezon City Representative Bong Suntay dismissed potential criminal charges against the lawmaker Sunday as “constitutionally baseless,” following a public outcry over sexually suggestive remarks made about actress Anne Curtis during a congressional hearing.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said those seeking to prosecute Suntay are “laughably ignorant” of the 1987 Constitution. He cited Article VI, Section 11, which grants lawmakers immunity from being questioned or held liable in any other place for speeches or debates made in Congress or its committees.

The controversy stemmed from a 3 March House Committee on Justice hearing regarding impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

During the proceedings, Suntay used a graphic analogy involving Curtis to discuss his “imagination” regarding sedition allegations.