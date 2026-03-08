Students recover from feeding program illness in Pampanga; probe continues

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – All students who fell ill during a feeding program at Maimpis Integrated High School last Friday are now safe and have been discharged from hospitals, the City Health Office (CHO) confirmed over the weekend.

In its official report posted online, the health office said the 119 students referred for medical care at GreenCity Medical Center – including two initially taken to Ricardo P. Rodriguez District Hospital with poisoning symptoms – have already been declared safe.

“All affected students were promptly given medical attention and remain safe,” the CHO said, adding that coordination between health teams, GreenCity Medical Center, and local officials was smooth under the direction of City Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag.