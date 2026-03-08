SM J Mall hosts Sakura Fest celebrating Japanese culture

SM J Mall is bringing a touch of Japan to Cebu as it hosts Sakura Fest 2026, transforming its atrium into a cherry blossom-themed destination that blends culture, food and interactive experiences for shoppers.

The festival, running from 27 February to 15 March at The Atrium on the mall’s Upper Ground Level, highlights SM J Mall’s effort to create immersive lifestyle events that go beyond traditional retail offerings. The space has been turned into a pink-hued installation inspired by Japan’s famed sakura season, complete with floral displays and themed attractions.

Sakura Fest officially launched with a preview event attended by members of the media and content creators who were given early access to the installations and participating brands. Japan’s Consul-General in Cebu, Yudai Ueno, also attended the launch, underscoring the cultural significance of the celebration.