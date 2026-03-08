SM J Mall hosts Sakura Fest celebrating Japanese culture

SM J Mall is bringing a touch of Japan to Cebu as it hosts Sakura Fest 2026, transforming its atrium into a cherry blossom-themed destination that blends culture, food and interactive experiences for shoppers.
The festival, running from 27 February to 15 March at The Atrium on the mall’s Upper Ground Level, highlights SM J Mall’s effort to create immersive lifestyle events that go beyond traditional retail offerings. The space has been turned into a pink-hued installation inspired by Japan’s famed sakura season, complete with floral displays and themed attractions.
Sakura Fest officially launched with a preview event attended by members of the media and content creators who were given early access to the installations and participating brands. Japan’s Consul-General in Cebu, Yudai Ueno, also attended the launch, underscoring the cultural significance of the celebration.
At the center of the installation is the Sakura Dream Dome, a floral centerpiece that illuminates the atrium daily at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., casting a soft pink glow across the venue. Guests may also take part in the Sakura Wish Tree, where visitors write personal messages and hang them beneath cascading cherry blossoms.
SM J Mall also gathered a lineup of merchants offering Japanese-inspired products and treats. Participating brands include Anime Lane, Bakeology, Rampa Beads Bar, Celso’s Crib, Okawari, The Puff Bakery, Say Cheese, Sushi Star and Tsuki Gyoza.
Festivalgoers can explore a range of Japanese-inspired food and novelty items such as sakura-themed pastries, sushi, gyoza, mochi, tanghulu and customizable accessories.
The event also features cultural activities designed to engage visitors. A Kimono Meet scheduled on 8 March highlights traditional Japanese fashion, while Pause & Paint: Petals & Perspectives on 14 March invites guests to create artworks inspired by cherry blossoms.
More than a seasonal installation, Sakura Fest reflects SM J Mall’s effort to curate community-driven events that bring global culture and lifestyle experiences closer to Cebuano shoppers.