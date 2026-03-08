Hyundai turns over Elantra patrol cars to PNP

Hyundai Motor Philippines Inc. handed over two Hyundai Elantra units to the Philippine National Police in a ceremony held at the PNP National Headquarters on February 27.

The event brought together officials from both organizations. Present were acting PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Director for Logistics Police Major General Martin E. Defensor Jr., Deputy Director for Logistics Police Brigadier General Roel C. Rodolfo, and members of the PNP Command Group. Hyundai Motor Philippines President Jiho Son and Managing Director Cecil Capacete represented the Korean car brand.

The turnover is part of the company’s support for the police force as it continues efforts to strengthen public safety operations and modernize its patrol fleet. Hyundai earlier supplied Stargazer units to the PNP, which are already in use for various assignments.

The two vehicles delivered during the ceremony consist of a Hyundai Elantra GL STD and a Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Electric Vehicle. Both units carry equipment designed for patrol work and law enforcement duties.

The patrol cars include systems used by the Korea National Police Agency. These systems include surround cameras that provide a full view around the vehicle, radar technology for speed detection, and an intelligent plate recognition system that can assist officers in identifying vehicles of interest. These tools support police operations during patrol and enforcement activities.

Officials said the additional technology helps officers monitor traffic conditions and respond more efficiently during operations. The features also support safety for police personnel during field work.

The Elantra GL STD runs on a 1.6-liter gasoline engine that produces around 127 horsepower and 155 Newton meters of torque. Power goes to the wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Elantra HEV uses a 1.6-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. The system produces a combined output of 139 horsepower and 147 Newton-meters of torque. The hybrid setup works with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai Motor Philippines said the turnover reflects its support for government efforts to strengthen mobility and improve operational capability for law enforcement agencies.

Company officials also said mobility solutions continue to evolve with the needs of modern police work. The latest patrol vehicles are designed to support officers on duty while improving response capability on the road.

The two Elantra units now join the growing fleet of patrol vehicles used by the Philippine National Police. The vehicles are expected to support daily operations and enforcement work as the police force continues its modernization efforts.