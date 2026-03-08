ERJHS honors 10 most outstanding alumni

E. Rodriguez Jr. High School (ERJHS) honored 10 former students as its "Most Outstanding Alumni" for 2026 during the school's 74th Foundation Day celebration Sunday.

The ceremony, held at the school’s campus on Mayon Avenue, recognized graduates for their professional achievements and their commitment to community service. Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo, an NCAA Management Committee official and Emilio Aguinaldo College vice president, delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of the awardees.

A member of Batch 1987, Lorenzo emphasized that the recognition transcends professional status or economic milestones. He described the school's alumni as emphatic, resilient, and service-oriented individuals who treat their professions as a calling to help others.

A seven-member panel of judges, which included veteran journalist Nestor Cuartero, selected this year’s honorees. The 2026 awardees are Elmer Hernandez of Batch 1965, Patria Cabatuando-Rivera of Batch 1966, the late Moises Samson of Batch 1970, Joselito Caleon of Batch 1973, and Dr. Esperanza Oblena-Cayanan of Batch 1975.

Also honored were Maria Teresa Vallester-Montalbo of Batch 1977, Angelo Young of Batch 1980, Dante Sauquillo of Batch 1982, Dr. John Winston Gonzales of Batch 1984, and Dr. Lorenzo Lorenzo.

ERJHS Alumni Association president Ramon Ferreros presented the trophies, assisted by Principal Ernest Ferrer, Vice President Zeny Castor, Secretary Ed Andaya, and Kat Almero. Attorney Med Castillon, a 2025 awardee, provided the keynote address.

The event featured performances by the award-winning ERJHS Choir under the direction of Prof. Jonathan Vinluan, as well as intermission numbers by the Batch 1984 Flash Movers and Forever Young. Ramon Ypil and Jerold Cabus served as masters of ceremonies.