Ena Mori not afraid to stand out with new record 'Ore'

The change is not just in sound but also in attitude. Mori explained that the record reflects a more fearless version of herself, both musically and lyrically, allowing her to explore themes and emotions that many artists hesitate to express openly.

While the songwriting process came naturally, crafting the final soundscape for the record presented its own challenges.

According to Mori, one of the biggest hurdles was finding the right sonic identity for each track.

Some sounds required deeper experimentation in the studio, with producer Tim working on certain elements independently to refine the overall production.

Despite the challenges, Mori said the writing itself felt more instinctive this time around. She explained that she approached the lyrics with more honesty and less restraint, allowing herself to speak more directly without filtering her emotions. Because of this, the creative process moved faster than expected.

“I felt like I was more direct with the words I was using,” Mori shared. “I was really expressing myself and having no filter, which actually made the process quicker than anything I’ve done before.”

Much of the record’s sonic direction is rooted in Mori’s musical influences, particularly the electronic sounds of the late '80s to '90s.

She cites artists and bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Massive Attack, Imogen Heap, and Joni Mitchell as inspirations that shaped her musical sensibilities while working on the EP.

The combination of electronic textures, emotional vulnerability, and experimental production gives Ore a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

But beyond influences and experimentation, Mori says her creative compass always points back to one simple question: what feels true to her.

“I try my best to really think of what I like,” she said, explaining that staying honest with her own tastes and instincts helps guide her artistic decisions.

Looking ahead, Mori hopes her music continues to evolve. Rather than staying confined to one genre, she wants to keep exploring new sounds with every project.

For her, growth as an artist means being able to look back and recognize how different she has become—and she finds that exciting, knowing it will give her a wealth of music to revisit and enjoy.

With Ore, Ena Mori proves that reinvention is not something to fear—but something to embrace.