Banking leaders flag oil, remittance risks from conflict

Two of the country’s banking leaders have flagged lingering concerns over the domestic economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at a Tata Consultancy Services event at the Grand Hyatt last Friday, Union Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Ana Aboitiz-Delgado described the economic consequences of the situation in the Middle East as the “million-dollar question.”

“I think the biggest impact that we're perceiving, of course, is the potential for oil prices to go haywire, supply chains to be affected,” she said. “And of course, the ramifications of that on the economy and the trickle-down effect on all the industries are what we are concerned about.”

At press time, Brent crude was trading at about $93.04 per barrel, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at around $90.90 per barrel, and Dubai crude — the Platts benchmark — at roughly $99.14 per barrel. Prices have surged by as much as $30 per barrel since the conflict escalated last weekend.

Locally, the government has said that domestic fuel supply remains sufficient for up to two months. The Department of Energy on Saturday also directed industry players to strictly comply with existing fuel pricing rules, stressing that gasoline stations are not allowed to implement unscheduled price increases outside established adjustment schedules.

Members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives have also called for the temporary reduction of value-added and excise taxes on oil to help preserve Filipinos’ purchasing power.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go said last week the country’s economic team would work with Congress to secure authority for the President to temporarily reduce excise taxes on fuel should the price of Dubai crude exceed $80 per barrel — a threshold that had already been breached as of Sunday afternoon.