Alysa Liu: Skating to the rhythm of her own rules

USA Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu is shaking up the figure skating industry because she is done with the system she grew up in — one that was too controlling, limited creative freedom, and took a heavy toll on athletes’ health.

After years of intense training and pressure, Liu took a break from the sport. During that time, she focused on living a normal life — going to school, spending time with friends, and rediscovering what skating meant to her.

She returned not because she felt forced, but because she wanted to, on her own terms.

When she came back, she set conditions that would make any coach blink: full control over her music and choreography, a commitment to eat healthily without extreme restrictions, and the right to be fully involved in every decision about her routines.

These were bold, unconventional choices — but choices that allowed her to perform at her best while protecting her health and joy.

And they worked. Liu earned an Olympic gold medal and became an icon — not just for her skating, but for her courage to challenge the rules.

Her signature “rings” hairstyle, which she calls rings like a tree, symbolizes growth and the layers of her journey, with each ring marking a chapter in her life.

Liu’s story is more than athletic achievement. It’s a message for Women’s Month: women can demand respect, define success on their own terms, and thrive without sacrificing their well-being.

Her journey shows that sometimes, changing the rules is the first step to winning — and to inspiring the next generation.