Today, International Women’s Day, let us salute some exceptional Filipinas from Lake Sebu.

Back in 2014, I photographed two women near Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, one was Maria Todi, the founder of the Lake Sebu School of Living Traditions and a representative of T’boli culture. The other was T’boli weaver Barbara Kibed Ofong, whose T’nalak weaving I purchased.

At the time, I had no idea that the National Commission for Culture and Arts would eventually recognize both ladies. Maria Todi ultimately received the Gawad Gabay award in 2017 in recognition of her efforts to protect her people’s cultural heritage. Over 10 years later, Barbara Ofong would get the Gawad sa Manlilika ng Bayan prize for weaving.

I present updated pictures from 2026 together with pictures of the two from 2014.

#ProjectLarawan. Profiles of the Filipino. One portrait at a time.

Project Larawan is an initiative of Gabriel “Gabby” Malvar, a documentary filmmaker, writer and photographer, whose narratives are nuanced with unique, inventive perspectives to provoke an inquisitive look at his favorite subject, the Philippines. Become a part of Filipino identity every other Saturday on the DAILY TRIBUNE.