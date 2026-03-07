Volunteers serve free lugaw to fire victims

Residents and volunteers distribute food to families displaced by the Task Force Bravo fire in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.
GOOD Samaritans distributed free porridge, or lugaw, to fire victims after a blaze that reached Task Force Bravo level gutted numerous houses in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Saturday, 07 March 2026.Photo/Analy Labor
