Vista Land among TIME and Statista Best Companies Asia-Pacific 2026

Inclusion in the 2026 list places the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer among a select group that meets international benchmarks for operational resilience and corporate responsibility.

Vista Land has been named among TIME and Statista Best Companies Asia-Pacific 2026, a distinction that recognizes leading enterprises across the region demonstrating excellence in performance, governance, and environmental stewardship.

Presented by the premier American news magazine in collaboration with the foremost global data-as-a-service platform and online database, evaluates companies that generated at least USD 100 million in revenue in 2024.

Three primary criteria

Organizations are assessed across three primary criteria: financial strength, employee satisfaction, and transparency in sustainability.

The recognition underscores Vista Land’s unwavering focus on disciplined management, sound administrative practices, and a people-centered corporate culture. It is also reflective of the organization's efforts to align growth with compliant business conduct and measurable environmental and social accountability.

Affirming Vista Land’s institutional foundations

Chairman Manny B. Villar stated that the award affirms the institutional foundations of Vista Land. “For nearly five decades, our vision has been to provide master planned developments, house-and-lot communities, and condominiums that Filipinos can take pride in. Being honored as one of the best companies in the Asia-Pacific region inspires us to continue raising our standards for those who call us their home,” he said.

President and CEO, Manuel Paolo A. Villar, said the recognition represents the collective efforts of employees, the continued trust of buyers and investors, and the loyalty of its customers. He noted, “As we move forward, we remain committed to digital innovations and initiatives that lead to long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

A heritage of home

With a presence spanning 49 provinces and 147 cities and municipalities, the company is positioned to influence everyday life at scale. Vista Land’s multi-housing brand portfolio, including Brittany, Crown Asia, Camella, Vista Residences, Vista Manors and Lessandra, with the master planned developments under Vista Estates, ensures that home is wherever Filipinos choose to reside in the country.