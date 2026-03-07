Tito Sen’s measure pregnant with support for expectant women

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has filed a bill granting special privileges to pregnant women, including discounts on medical services and additional leave benefits.

Under Senate Bill 1443, or the proposed “Act Institutionalizing the Special Privileges to All Women During the Period of Pregnancy,” expectant mothers would be entitled to a 20 percent discount on pregnancy-related medical services, including prenatal checkups, diagnostic procedures, medicines and supplements.

If enacted, the privilege would cover women during pregnancy, childbirth and up to 60 days after delivery.

The bill also proposes a 10-day paid special medical leave for pregnant employees required to undergo bed rest, provided the condition is certified by a licensed obstetrician-gynecologist.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Commission on Women would monitor compliance among hospitals, diagnostic centers and other healthcare providers.

The Department of Trade and Industry would supervise pharmacies inside and outside hospitals, while the Professional Regulation Commission would oversee compliance among medical professionals.

Sotto noted that while pregnant women may receive assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., existing benefits may not cover all pregnancy-related medical needs.

Comparative data

In countries such as Sweden, Norway and Denmark, expectant mothers receive free prenatal care and long periods of paid maternity leave funded by the government.

The United Kingdom provides free maternity services through the National Health Service, along with statutory maternity pay and job protection for mothers.

In Canada, pregnant workers may access paid maternity and parental leave through employment insurance, while prenatal care and childbirth services are covered by public health systems.

Even in several Asian economies such as Japan and South Korea, governments offer childbirth subsidies, prenatal checkups and extended maternity leave to reduce the financial burden on families.

These policies recognize pregnancy as both a public health concern and a social responsibility.

In comparison, support systems in the Philippines remain limited, with many expectant mothers still paying high out-of-pocket medical costs.