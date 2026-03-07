Study links Ozempic-type drugs to fewer addiction deaths

A large new study is prompting scientists to rethink what GLP-1 medications might be capable of.
Researchers examining medical records of more than 600,000 United States veterans with type 2 diabetes found that people taking GLP-1 drugs (a class of medications that includes Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro) experienced significantly fewer addiction-related health problems compared with those taking another type of diabetes drug.
The study, published in The BMJ, found that GLP-1 users had:
31 percent fewer addiction-related emergency visits
26 percent fewer hospitalizations linked to substance use
39 percent fewer overdoses
50 percent fewer drug-related deaths
Researchers also observed a 14 percent to 25 percent lower risk of developing substance use disorders, including alcohol, nicotine, cocaine, cannabis, and opioids.
Scientists stress that the research shows a correlation, not direct proof that the medications prevent addiction or overdoses. Still, the findings are drawing attention because the reductions appeared across several types of addictive substances.
GLP-1 medications were originally designed to regulate blood sugar, but their effects go beyond metabolism.
The drugs mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which the body releases after eating. This hormone helps control blood sugar levels and signals the brain when the body is full.
Researchers have since discovered that GLP-1 receptors are also found in parts of the brain connected to reward, motivation, and cravings — the same neurological system involved in addiction.
Because drugs, alcohol, nicotine, and even gambling trigger dopamine signals in this reward pathway, scientists believe GLP-1 medications may dampen the intensity of those cravings.
Several smaller studies have already suggested similar effects. In some cases, people taking these drugs for diabetes or weight loss reported drinking less alcohol or experiencing fewer cravings.
Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, a once-weekly injection developed to treat type 2 diabetes.
The medication helps control blood sugar and reduce certain cardiovascular risks in patients with diabetes. A related drug using the same ingredient, Wegovy, is approved specifically for chronic weight management.
GLP-1 drugs work by:
slowing the movement of food through the stomach
boosting insulin production
signaling the brain that the body is full
Together, these effects help stabilize blood sugar and reduce appetite.
Over the past few years, the drugs have become one of the most talked-about medical treatments worldwide as many people began using them to lose weight.
Clinical studies show that patients taking semaglutide may lose 10 percent to 15 percent of their body weight when the medication is combined with lifestyle changes.
Despite the excitement surrounding the new findings, experts caution that GLP-1 drugs are not yet approved for treating addiction.
The BMJ study relied on observational data rather than controlled clinical trials. Most of the participants also had diabetes, meaning the results may not apply to the broader population.
Researchers say clinical trials are already underway to determine whether these medications could eventually become part of addiction treatment programs.
For now, doctors emphasize that proven treatments like therapy, counseling, and existing medications for alcohol and opioid use disorders remain the primary options for patients.
Still, if future research confirms the early results, GLP-1 drugs may one day become another tool in addressing one of the world’s most difficult public health challenges.