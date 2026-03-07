Study links Ozempic-type drugs to fewer addiction deaths

A large new study is prompting scientists to rethink what GLP-1 medications might be capable of.

Researchers examining medical records of more than 600,000 United States veterans with type 2 diabetes found that people taking GLP-1 drugs (a class of medications that includes Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro) experienced significantly fewer addiction-related health problems compared with those taking another type of diabetes drug.

The study, published in The BMJ, found that GLP-1 users had:

31 percent fewer addiction-related emergency visits

26 percent fewer hospitalizations linked to substance use

39 percent fewer overdoses

50 percent fewer drug-related deaths

Researchers also observed a 14 percent to 25 percent lower risk of developing substance use disorders, including alcohol, nicotine, cocaine, cannabis, and opioids.

Scientists stress that the research shows a correlation, not direct proof that the medications prevent addiction or overdoses. Still, the findings are drawing attention because the reductions appeared across several types of addictive substances.

The brain science behind the possibility

GLP-1 medications were originally designed to regulate blood sugar, but their effects go beyond metabolism.

The drugs mimic a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, which the body releases after eating. This hormone helps control blood sugar levels and signals the brain when the body is full.

Researchers have since discovered that GLP-1 receptors are also found in parts of the brain connected to reward, motivation, and cravings — the same neurological system involved in addiction.

Because drugs, alcohol, nicotine, and even gambling trigger dopamine signals in this reward pathway, scientists believe GLP-1 medications may dampen the intensity of those cravings.

Several smaller studies have already suggested similar effects. In some cases, people taking these drugs for diabetes or weight loss reported drinking less alcohol or experiencing fewer cravings.