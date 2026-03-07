Ridon calls for activation of quad committee over alleged spying

The activation of the House quad-committee (quad-com) 2.0 is being pushed by Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon in order to investigate—in aid of legislation—the worrisome allegations of spying in the Philippines that are linked to China.

Ridon is Chair of the Committee on Public Accounts, which is part of the quad-comm in the current 20th Congress.

"Reports of China-linked espionage operations and malign influence activities warrant immediate congressional inquiry by the House quad-comm," the lawyer-legislator said in a statement Saturday, 7 March.

He said national security threats require a whole-of-government response, but Congress has an indispensable role: to surface facts on the record, compel coordination, and ensure that agencies have both the tools and the accountability mechanisms to protect the public interest.

The solon was referring to what the National Security Council (NSC) described as a “serious national security matter” involving Filipino nationals allegedly acting on behalf of the Chinese intelligence network.

Ridon said espionage and covert influence operations directly undermine Philippine sovereignty and erode bilateral relations between Manila and Beijing.

The solon underscored the need for the quad-comm to examine the full operational chain of these spying activities—from recruitment and funding to coordination, messaging, and dissemination—"so that accountability is anchored on evidence, not speculation".

He suggested a possible flow of information gathering that the quad-comm could take up if and when it starts its inquiry.

Ridon said the mega-panel should map the operations flow of foreign-linked espionage and influence networks, including how information is gathered, transmitted, and weaponized.

He said there is a need to identify and expose local enablers—individuals and entities facilitating these activities, including intermediaries, fixers, and financial conduits.

He also wants the quad-comm to examine disinformation ecosystems, especially coordinated social media operations that shape public opinion on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and national security matters.

The solon also said various relevant government agencies like the AFP, NICA, PNP, and DICT should be required to hold inter-agency briefings on threat assessments, ongoing investigations, and gaps in enforcement.

Ridon said it is not the first time that a China-related issue was cited as a reason to assemble the quad-comm for public hearings on a national security matter.

To recall, former quad-comm overall chairman, ex-Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, said he would push for an inquiry on all China-led dredging that has been carried out in the country.

The former solon noted that in May 2025, President Marcos ordered a thorough investigation into the dredging and reclamation activities in Philippine waters after the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) disclosed that sand from the country's coastal areas was being used in China's reclamation activities in the WPS.

"They built installations in that area using our soil. If not to be technical about it, atin pa rin yun kasi lupa natin yun eh," he said.

The House quad-com was first formed in the 19th Congress, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, on Public Order and Safety, on Human Rights, and on Public Accounts. While it was formally reestablished in the 20th Congress, the mega-panel has yet to conduct any inquiry.