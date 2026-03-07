PNP deploys team to assist Middle East repatriation

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it has deployed a Special Investigation Team to assist the government’s repatriation efforts for Filipinos affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

PNP chief Police Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to organize a team to support lead agencies such as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in facilitating the safe return of overseas Filipinos from the region.

The PNP team will also conduct interviews and screenings of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to identify possible victims of illegal recruitment or human trafficking and gather evidence against individuals who may have exploited Filipino workers abroad.

The police force said the initiative also aims to strengthen coordination with partner agencies in protecting vulnerable Filipinos during the repatriation process.

Earlier, the DMW has already repatriated hundreds of Filipinos this year amid the tensions in the Middle East, including groups of overseas Filipino workers who returned to the country in early March.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has also prepared air assets for possible deployment. The Philippine Air Force has placed its C-130 and C-295 transport aircraft on standby should the government require additional support for evacuation or humanitarian flights.

The PNP is also coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency to monitor developments in the region and ensure readiness to assist in the government’s response.

Nartatez said the deployment is part of continuing efforts to support the safe return of Filipinos overseas while pursuing investigations against individuals involved in illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

“We will make sure that those responsible for illegal recruitment and human trafficking will be investigated and held accountable,” he said.