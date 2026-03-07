PHL-China diplomatic, economic ties to be upheld at 6th APPCU

The strong economic and diplomatic ties between Beijing and Manila will once again be advocated at the upcoming 6th Awards for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU), amid the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) between China and the Philippines.

In a press conference for the 6th APPCU at the headquarters of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. in Binondo, Manila, on Friday, Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) president and chairperson Raul Lambino stressed that the Philippines and China remain closely tied when it comes to bilateral trade and investments.

“Rift in the WPS should not be compromised concerning our relations with China. We at APCU always emphasize that our relationship with China, when it comes to trade relations, economy, tourism, and people-to-people and cultural exchange, has been vital and strong. Differences in the WPS can be discussed diplomatically by our representatives in the Department of Foreign Affairs, being led by Secretary Teresa Lazaro, who is an expert when it comes to matters with China,” said Lambino.

He said for the past three years, APCU has been doing its best to further revitalize the good relations between the two nations.

“Some of our politicians are just riding and ruining the issue of China and the Philippines in the WPS, the reason why the relationship between the two countries went sour, which resulted in the low Chinese tourist arrivals, and vice versa, for the last two years,” he said.

Based on the records of the Department of Tourism, Chinese arrivals in the Philippines for 2025 totaled approximately 262,144, ranking as the sixth largest source market, a significant decline from the 1.7 million recorded in 2019.

Recovery was hindered by visa disruptions, limited air connectivity (45 percent of pre-pandemic levels), and security concerns, leading to a 17 percent slump in the first 11 months of 2025.

With this, the Philippine government last year implemented the 14-day visa-free entry for Chinese travelers to the country, seen by the DOT to boost the country's tourism sector, noting that this would further support destinations still struggling to restore pre-pandemic figures.

6th APPCU

Lambino said the 6th APPCU aims to extol individuals, whether Filipino-Chinese or not, for the advocacies they have undertaken to strengthen the ties between Chinese and Filipinos across various industries.

“We have various categories that we are weighing for the promotion of Philippines-China understanding. There will be five awards that will be given to individuals who would be recognized for what they have done over many years in promoting Philippines-China understanding. It is important to tell our countrymen that China is not our enemy but our friend. Let us not allow that our misunderstanding in the WPS would be the reason para masira ang ating ugnayang pangkalakalan at diplomatic relations sa China,” he emphasized.

Chinese trade relations with the Philippines in 2025 remain robust despite diplomatic tensions, with China maintaining its position as the Philippines' top import source ($38.22 billion in 2025) and a major trading partner.

While bilateral trade reached $42.8 billion from January to July 2025, a significant trade deficit persists, and Chinese investment pledges in 2025 dropped to P10.25 billion, or only 3.76 percent of total pledges, data from local think tank Stratbase said.

Organizers of the 6th APPCU, set in June this year at the Manila Hotel, have tapped the Chinese Embassy to choose awardees.

“We have started accepting nominees for the 6th APPCU, and there will be a committee to be headed by the Board of Trustees to accept nominations from individuals all over the country who may have contributed to fostering and strengthening Philippines-China understanding,” according to Lambino.

APCU is the pioneer and leading non-government organization (NGO) in the Philippines that promotes people-to-people diplomacy, bilateral understanding, and friendship between the Philippines and China through cultural, academic, and visit exchanges; sisterhood between Philippine local government units and Chinese LGUs; and economic and trade cooperation and partnership.

As an organization and advocacy group, APCU was instrumental and pivotal in facilitating the establishment and strengthening of the official diplomatic ties between the Philippines and China on 9 June 1975.