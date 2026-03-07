P150M fuel subsidy allocated for farmers, fishermen

A total of P150 million in fuel subsidies has been allocated for farmers and fishermen amid price hikes brought about by tensions in the Middle East, according to Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, spokesperson of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In a DZBB interview on Saturday, 7 March, he explained that the budget comes from unused 2025 funds that are still valid until December 2026. Both farmers and fishermen are set to receive P75 million each.

To receive P5,000, farmers need to be registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), and they must own or rent machinery used in the fields.

For fisherfolk, P3,000 will be given to those registered with the RSBSA who own boats not exceeding three gross tons in size.

According to De Mesa, P100 million has already been released and is ready to be used anytime, while the remaining P50 million will be requested from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

He added that almost 15,000 farmers and 28,000 fishermen will benefit from the allocation, but noted that "the fund is truly insufficient, given the large number of farmers and fisherfolk who rent or own equipment."

"Our limitation is the funding. In 2025, it was not used. For 2026, we have no specific allocation for fuel assistance. We will request additional funds so the Department of Agriculture can be given additional resources," he said.

As the peak harvest season has already started and will last until April, he noted that "the impact on the rice sector is that machinery will be used and there will be logistics costs to bring the harvest to consumption areas. This will result in additional costs."

"If it’s about imports, most of our imports come from Southeast Asia, so the cost is not that high and it is not affected by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

De Mesa further explained that if gasoline prices increase, freight costs will also be affected.

"If those go up, it will also have an impact on the price of imports, even if the rice comes from Southeast Asia," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already directed tighter monitoring of the industry, but De Mesa noted that the real question is how long the tensions in the Middle East will last, as the burden on the agriculture sector may also be prolonged and could lead to significant price adjustments in imports.