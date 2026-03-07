Of Gilded Stories and Sky-High Sanctuaries

The pursuit of beauty found a home in the clouds last February as The Estate Makati opened its doors to a spectacle of enduring grace. “Forever Heirlooms” was a curated dialogue between history and the high life, transforming the 26th-floor viewing room of the Zuellig Building into a sprawling sanctuary of timeless elegance.

In a masterful collaboration between Whisenhunt Fine Jewelry and Statement Theory, the space became a tableau of refined living. Guests moved through a breathtaking assembly of Italian heirloom vintage jewelry — each piece a whisper of a bygone era — perfectly mirrored by the structural sophistication of luxury tablescapes and dining pieces. Against the sprawling, panoramic tapestry of the Makati skyline, the event captured the romantic pulse of the season, celebrating the quiet power of finely crafted treasures.

The two-day affair was an immersive sensory journey. It invited jewelry enthusiasts and the city’s most discerning collectors to pause and indulge. Between the clink of champagne flutes and the delicate saltiness of Nomad’s caviar, guests were treated to insightful vignettes on the art of preservation and the profound intimacy of collecting. From the kinetic energy of Friday’s opening to the hushed, velvet-draped intimacy of Saturday’s lounge sessions, the legacy of craftsmanship was the guest of honor.

Set within the visionary architecture of The Estate, the event remained a quintessentially cosmopolitan moment — an unforgettable celebration of the storied collections we keep, and the luxurious spaces we inhabit.