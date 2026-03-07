Mayon unrest persists as quakes spike

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is keeping a close watch on Mayon Volcano following a fresh surge in seismic activity recorded Saturday.

Phivolcs logged 82 volcanic earthquakes around Mayon on Friday, a sharp increase from previous days and the latest indication that the volcano’s unrest has intensified for the 60th consecutive day.

Lava effusion has also been observed, with molten rock flowing down the Basud, Bonga and Mi-isi gullies, accompanied by 355 rockfall events and eight pyroclastic density current signals moving toward the volcano’s southwestern slopes.

Scientists also reported 7,633 tonnes of sulfur dioxide emissions, a level that could trigger respiratory problems as well as eye and throat irritation among people exposed to gas-laden plumes.

In response, authorities continue to strictly enforce the no-entry policy within Mayon’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone and have advised aircraft to avoid flying near the summit due to potential hazards from ash and volcanic gases.

Meanwhile, Mount Kanlaon has shown signs of easing activity following two moderate explosions in late February.

Phivolcs recorded six volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon during the latest monitoring period and maintained Alert Level 2, indicating ongoing unrest but no immediate signs of a hazardous eruption.