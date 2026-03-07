Mayon records highest seismic activity since January

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has maintained close monitoring of Mayon Volcano in Albay after heightened seismic activity was recorded this Saturday, 07 March 2026.

A total of 82 volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Mayon on Friday, dwarfing recent tallies from previous days as the volcano continued to exhibit signs of intensified unrest for the 60th consecutive day.

Lava effusion was also observed flowing into the volcano’s gullies of Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi, while 355 rockfalls and eight pyroclastic density current signals were detected flowing toward the southwestern side of the volcano.

PHIVOLCS also noted that it detected emissions of around 7,633 tonnes of sulfur dioxide flux, which can cause severe respiratory issues when humans are exposed to it.

Authorities continue to enforce restrictions on entry into Mayon’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone, as well as the flight of aircraft near the volcano.

Meanwhile, Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental has seen a decline in volcanic activity following two moderate explosions during the final week of February.

A report from PHIVOLCS said six volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon, which remains under Alert Level 2.