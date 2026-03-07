SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Maynilad trains 3,700 students on sanitation

MAYNILAD personnel conduct a wastewater management session for students of Parañaque Science High School as part of the company’s 2025 Wastewater Education Campaign.
West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. reached 3,788 high school students from 39 schools across six Metro Manila cities through its 2025 Wastewater Education Campaign.

The program covered schools in Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila, Pasay, Parañaque and Muntinlupa.

Students were introduced to sewage collection and treatment processes, sewer network operations and the role of wastewater management in protecting public health and waterways.

Participants joined discussions on wastewater treatment systems and sanitation challenges, including the importance of responsible disposal practices at home and in communities.

Maynilad Wastewater Management head Engr. Zmel Grabillo said understanding wastewater systems at an early age helps strengthen responsible sanitation practices.

“Early understanding of wastewater systems helps reinforce responsible sanitation practices and appreciation of how these systems protect communities and the environment,” Grabillo said.

Aside from school programs, Maynilad also conducts wastewater briefings for barangay officials and residents living near water reclamation facilities.

The Wastewater Education Campaign, launched in 2016, is conducted annually across the company’s West Zone service areas.

