MASADA backs VP Sara conflict case vs Luistro

The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Saturday rallied behind the plan of Vice President Sara Duterte to pursue conflict of interest charges against Committee on Justice head Rep. Gerville Luistro due to an unpaid P8 million debt.

MASADA, in a statement, said the P8 million unpaid debt owed by the lawmaker to the husband of the Vice President is grounds for the inhibition of Luistro as chairman of the panel deliberating the impeachment case against the Vice President.

In her program on Friday, “Ibalik Tapang at Malasakit,” Sara said she is contemplating pursuing a conflict of interest complaint against a member of the Justice Committee.

“ Yung nga isang Committee of Justice may utang yan na 8 million sa asawa ko” She said

She said she is contemplating pursuing conflict of interest charges.

“Hindi mo man pwede ilagay pa yun kasi hindi pa siya kita, kasi utang pa lang siya sa iyo.”

She said while watching Luistro on TV, she could not help but remember the debt, but the lawmaker keeps on attacking her, she told her husband:

“Ito ang kapal ng mukha oh, may utang na 8 million may gana pang bumanat.”

The Vice President, in a previous statement, said Luistro hired the legal services of her husband as defense counsel for a criminal case against her but did not pay.

Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, said the Vice President added that the amount could have been included in her SALN as income, but up to this time it remains unpaid.