Malabon gun sale: 1 arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust operation for illegal firearms in Barangay Longos, Malabon City, the police said Saturday.

Operatives of the District Special Operations Unit of the Northern Police District conducted the operation after the suspect allegedly sold a .38 caliber revolver to an undercover police officer.

Recovered from the suspect were the revolver, a P500 bill used as marked money and several pieces of boodle or fake money.

Police said the inventory of the seized items was conducted in the presence of a barangay official.

The suspect was brought to Ospital ng Malabon for medical examination before being transferred to the District Special Operations Unit for documentation and the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Northern Police District acting Director PBGen. Christopher dela Cruz commended the operating units for the successful operation.