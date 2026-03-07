It’s a nostalgia trip to Gloria Estefan’s music with ‘On Your Feet’

Are you ready to fall in love with life and dance, and relive the music of the Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine?

Be ready to do just that as the musical On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is staged by 9Works Theatrical in Manila this July!

The musical follows the awe-inspiring story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan — two artists whose body of work not only redefined the American soundscape, but also got everyone dancing to the pulse-pounding beats of the greatest pop hits of ‘80s and ‘90s, such as “Anything For You,” “1-2-3,” “Conga” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

At the center of On Your Feet is a story fueled by passion and an unwavering belief in each other, which they cling to as they are tested by tragedy. The musical explores the determination and creativity that turned a local band into an international sensation. This uplifting saga is a celebration of heritage, family and the music that moved the world.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is a 9Works Theatrical production, presented by Rockwell. Helming the production as director is Robbie Guevara, with musical direction by Daniel Bartolome and book by Alexander Dinelaris, The show opens at the Proscenium Theater in Rockwell. Tickets and other details will be announced soon.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York.