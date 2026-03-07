House panel clears Trabaho Centers bill

The House Committee on Labor and Employment approved the draft committee report on a substitute bill institutionalizing Trabaho Centers in cities and municipalities and establishing job placement offices in educational institutions.

The approval was made during a committee meeting presided over by chair and Cavite 1st District Rep. Ramon “Jolo” Revilla III. Members adopted the draft report covering the substitute bill consolidating House Bills 268, 7366 and 7587.

The measure seeks to establish employment service centers at the local level to help job seekers connect with available employment opportunities.

It also proposes job placement offices in educational institutions to assist graduating students and young workers entering the workforce.

Under the proposed measure, Trabaho Centers will serve as local employment hubs providing services such as job matching, career counseling and skills referrals, as well as coordination with government agencies and private sector employers.

The bill will now move to the House plenary for consideration.