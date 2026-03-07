House panel approves draft bill creating Trabaho Centers, school job offices

The House Committee on Labor and Employment approved the draft committee report on a substitute bill institutionalizing Trabaho Centers in cities and municipalities and establishing job placement offices in educational institutions, another step toward strengthening employment facilitation services across the country.

The approval was made during the committee meeting presided over by Committee Chair and Cavite 1st District Representative Ramon “Jolo” Revilla III, where members unanimously adopted the draft committee report covering the substitute bill consolidating House Bills Nos. 268, 7366, and 7587.

It seeks to create accessible and integrated employment service centers at the local level to help job seekers connect more efficiently with available employment opportunities. The bill also aims to establish job placement offices in educational institutions to assist graduating students and young workers in transitioning from school to the workforce.

The solon emphasized that the measure is designed to address persistent challenges in job matching and employment accessibility by bringing government employment services closer to communities.

“By institutionalizing Trabaho Centers in our cities and municipalities and creating job placement offices in schools, we are strengthening the bridge between Filipino workers and meaningful employment opportunities,” Revilla said.

Under the proposed measure, Trabaho Centers will serve as local employment facilitation hubs, providing services such as job matching, career counseling, skills referrals, and coordination with relevant government agencies and private-sector employers.

It is also expected to enhance coordination among national government agencies, local government units, educational institutions, and industry stakeholders to ensure that employment services are more responsive to local labor market needs.

The solon also underscored the importance of collaboration with government agencies and social partners in advancing employment programs and labor reforms.

During the meeting, the committee chair acknowledged the continued support of agencies such as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and other stakeholders, whose cooperation has been crucial in advancing labor-related legislation in the House.

With the committee’s approval of the draft report, the consolidated Trabaho Centers bill will now move forward in the legislative process for consideration by the House plenary.

Revilla expressed confidence that the measure would significantly improve employment facilitation mechanisms nationwide and help ensure that more Filipinos are connected to job opportunities that match their skills and aspirations.

“Our goal is simple but critical—make it easier for every Filipino seeking work to find the right opportunity. Trabaho Centers will help bring government services closer to our people and support inclusive economic growth,” Revilla added.